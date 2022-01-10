India on track to achieve Paris Accord and COP 26 commitments: Yadav

India is on track to achieve the Paris Accord and COP 26 commitments in accordance with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "LIFE mantra", Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Monday.

The minister said he had a productive conversation with United States climate envoy John Kerry and India and the US have agreed to take forward their 'Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue'.

"Productive phone call with US @ClimateEnvoy Mr John Kerry. We agreed to take forward India-US Climate Action & Finance Mobilisation Dialogue.

"India is on track to achieve Paris Accord & COP26 commitments in accordance with PM Shri @narendramodi ji's LIFE mantra," Yadav tweeted.

At the United Nations' COP 26 held in Glasgow last year, Prime Minister Modi gave a mantra "LIFE-Lifestyle for Environment" for sustainable development through sustainable lifestyle.

"The world today admits that lifestyle has a major role in climate change. I propose a one-word movement before all of you. This word is LIFE which means Lifestyle for Environment. Today, it's necessary that all of us come together and take forward LIFE as a movement,'' he had said at the summit.

The India-US Climate Action and Finance Mobilisation Dialogue was formally launched by Yadav and Kerry in the national capital in September last year.

Yadav had earlier said the dialogue will not only strengthen the India-US bilateral cooperation on climate and environment but will also help to demonstrate how the world can align swift climate action with inclusive and resilient economic development, taking into account national circumstances and sustainable development priorities.

