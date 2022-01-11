Curadev Pharma joins NBEC to boost Indian Biotech Startups: Sponsors Cash Prize and potential investment opportunity to selected winners

NOIDA, India, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of our 'Recognizing Excellence' initiative, Curadev took part in the National Bio Entrepreneurship Competition (NBEC) that was launched on 16th August 2021. Senior members of Curadev were members of the jury that assessed 320 short-listed applications and ideas that came from students with business concepts and established startups. Curadev sponsored a cash prize of Rs 3 lakhs to an entrepreneur in the student category for the design of a combined ventilator and aerosol delivery system for patients with respiratory distress. Curadev also offered one existing startup an opportunity to present an investment proposal for $50,000 to the Curadev Board.

NBEC is organized every year by Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms, a Department of Biotechnology, Government of India supported organization. The competition aims to attract, identify and nurture game-changing deep science ideas with business potential. NBEC 2021 declared 17 Startups and 5 student teams as winners who closely contested over a period of four months that attracted 2500 applications from across India.

The winners this year addressed challenges in medical devices, antimicrobial resistance, drug discovery, diagnostics, agri-biotechnology, water & sanitation, industrial biotechnology, maternal & child health, and clean technology.

About Curadev Pharma We are a small molecule drug discovery biotech with an exciting portfolio of research programs that have yielded patent protected drug candidates. Founded in 2010, Curadev has created a premier translational research organization known for prescient target selection and high quality, data-driven program execution. Our programs seek to ameliorate disease by translating cutting edge discoveries into new medicines. We have swiftly established our credentials by successfully creating and out-licensing our small molecule patents to major pharmaceutical companies.

