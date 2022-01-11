Left Menu

SDRF rescues locals trapped in snowfall in Pithoragarh village

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 11-01-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 11-01-2022 22:02 IST
SDRF rescues locals trapped in snowfall in Pithoragarh village
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Eight devotees who had gone to offer prayers at a high altitude temple in the district got trapped in heavy snowfall on Tuesday and were rescued by an SDRF team, an official here said.

''A group of devotees from Baluakot village that had gone to worship at Siddharth temple, situated at 12000 feet, got trapped in 6 feet of snow as the snowfall started as soon as they reached the temple,'' Dharchula SDM AK Shukla said.

The way to the temple passes through a dense forest, he said.

The trapped devotees included four boys, three girls, and a woman. The SDM said as soon as he got the information about the incident he ordered the SDRF and local police teams, situated in Askot, to rescue the devotees.

''After rescuing the devotees, we brought them from Nalalekh to Khunti village and dispatched them in a bus to their village,'' SDRF official Manohar Kanyal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

Your lifestyle choices affect your heart, choose wisely

 India
2
Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

Study identifies key issues regarding HIV patients

 United States
3
Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

Hubble captures new image of a calm galaxy in constellation Aries

 Global
4
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022