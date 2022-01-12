Left Menu

Helicopter crashes in residential area outside Philadelphia

PTI | Pennsylvania | Updated: 12-01-2022 00:28 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 00:23 IST
Helicopter crashes in residential area outside Philadelphia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A helicopter crashed Tuesday in a residential area of suburban Philadelphia. There was no initial word on injuries, but news reports indicated it was a medical helicopter.

Aerial television news footage showed helicopter wreckage on the ground near a church at an intersection in Upper Darby's Drexel Hill neighbourhood.

No fire was visible, but firefighters were working the wreckage, news reports indicated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

