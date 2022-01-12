Fire at shop in Greater Noida shopping mall; none hurt

A fire broke out at a shop in a shopping mall in Greater Noida on Wednesday, officials said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

The fire was reported from the third-floor located shop in the Gaur City mall, under Bisrakh police station limits, around 11 am, they said.

"A couple of fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the local police also deployed. The fire was controlled and doused soon," a police official said.

The fire was triggered by an electric short circuit within the shop, the official added.

Loss to property was being ascertained, according to the police official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)