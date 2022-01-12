JSCL inked pact for installation of static ad panels at 110 locations in Jammu

Jammu Smarty City Ltd (JSCL) on Wednesday signed a pact for the installation of Static Advertisement Panels at 110 different locations here to improve the public information system along with enhancing the aesthetic value of the city, officials said.

The agreement was signed and exchanged between JSCL Chief Executive officer (CEO) Avny Lavasa and Parth Buildwell Vice-President Jatinder Singh, the officials said.

The officials said the static ad panels will be installed at 110 locations, which are different in sizes according to the available space as well as according to the aesthetic value of the city.

The prominent identified locations are Kunjwani Chowk, Gole Market, Tawi Bridge, BC Road, Vivekanand Chowk, Bahu Road, Trikuta Nagar, Greater Kailash Road, Narwal and Indira Gandhi Chowk.

The installation of ad panels in the Jammu city is intended to disseminate information regarding the government policies, drives undertaken from time to time as well as provide information about various agencies and commercial establishments regarding their business and promotional activities, the officials said.

In the imminent future, they said these standalone advertisement spaces could be scaled up to variable message displays (VMDs) also.

''These ad panels will not only disseminate information but also enhance revenue. The project is being executed by JSCL under Jammu Smart City Mission and after the completion, the project will be handed over to Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC),'' Lavasa said.

She said the project will help JMC to improve municipal revenue, which will be utilised for the welfare of the public.

Several initiatives have already been taken under the aegis of JSCL to improve the urban experience of the population including tourists.

These include installation of wayfinding signages, establishing of WiFi zones, improving the drainage scenario in the city, improvement of junctions/rotaries, roads developments, and establishment of the heritage trail, among others.

