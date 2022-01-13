Odd News Roundup: Like a fish out of water? Israeli team trains goldfish to drive; Cambodia's landmine-sniffing 'hero' rat Magawa dies in retirement
The team at Ben-Gurion University developed an FOV - a fish-operated vehicle. The robotic car is fitted with lidar, a remote sensing technology that uses pulsed laser light to collect data on the vehicle's ground location and the fish's whereabouts inside a mounted water tank. Cambodia's landmine-sniffing 'hero' rat Magawa dies in retirement Cambodia's landmine-sniffing rat Magawa, who found more than 100 landmines and explosives during a five-year career, has died at the age of 8, leaving a lasting legacy of saved lives in the Southeast Asian nation.
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.
Like a fish out of water? Israeli team trains goldfish to drive
Goldfish are capable of navigating on land, Israeli researchers have found, after training fish to drive. The team at Ben-Gurion University developed an FOV - a fish-operated vehicle. The robotic car is fitted with lidar, a remote sensing technology that uses pulsed laser light to collect data on the vehicle's ground location and the fish's whereabouts inside a mounted water tank.
Cambodia's landmine-sniffing 'hero' rat Magawa dies in retirement
Cambodia's landmine-sniffing rat Magawa, who found more than 100 landmines and explosives during a five-year career, has died at the age of 8, leaving a lasting legacy of saved lives in the Southeast Asian nation. Magawa, who died over the weekend, was the most successful "HeroRAT" deployed by international charity APOPO, which uses African giant pouched rats to detect landmines and tuberculosis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Magawa
- Southeast Asian
- APOPO
- Israeli
- African
- Cambodia
- Ben-Gurion University
ALSO READ
Israeli defense minister meets with Palestinian president
Israeli troops kill knife-wielding Palestinian in West Bank, army says
Israeli troops kill knife-wielding Palestinian in West Bank, army says
Israeli environment minister says UAE oil deal is blocked
Top Israeli health official approves second COVID-19 vaccine booster for immunocompromised