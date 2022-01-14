Left Menu

Indonesia quake strikes off Java island, felt strongly in Jakarta

A powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's Java island on Friday, the country's meteorology agency said, prompting some residents in the capital Jakarta to flee from buildings in panic. Indonesia's meteorology agency (BMGK) said the earthquake hit 52 km (32 miles) off Banten province at a depth of 10 km, but did not have the potential to cause a tsunami.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 14-01-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 15:24 IST
Indonesia quake strikes off Java island, felt strongly in Jakarta
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia's Java island on Friday, the country's meteorology agency said, prompting some residents in the capital Jakarta to flee from buildings in panic.

Indonesia's meteorology agency (BMGK) said the earthquake hit 52 km (32 miles) off Banten province at a depth of 10 km, but did not have the potential to cause a tsunami. In Jakarta, the tremors were felt strongly.

"I was very scared, suddenly there was a quake and it was so strong," said 38-year-old Jakarta resident and nanny, Ani. "When I felt it I directly grabbed my employer's baby and ran downstairs."

The quake was also felt in the province of West Java and in Lampung, on Sumatra island. A spokesperson for Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment when asked whether any damage had benn reported.

Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcanoes. Last month, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia, triggering a tsunami warning and also sending residents fleeing from their homes but causing only minor damage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

AR in Education: Augment Your Learning with Fun and Technology

 China
2
Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise of Homo sapiens; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus

Science News Roundup: Older date for Ethiopian fossils sheds light on rise o...

 Global
3
(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

(Updated) First spacewalk of 2022 to begin next week: Details Inside

 Global
4
Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

Researchers develop first fully 3D-printed flexible OLED display

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022