Elephant in masth fatally gores mahout

Coimbatore, Jan 16 (PTI): A tusker in masth gored its mahout to death in an elephant camp at Topslip near Pollachi in the district on Sunday.

The camp has a total of 27 elephants.

Suddenly, one of them - a 12-year-old tusker in masth - became aggressive and attacked its mahout Arumugham (45) when he tried to bring it under control, police said. A few officials of the Forest Department took an injured Arumugham to a hospital but he died on the way, the police said. Meanwhile, the tusker was put in isolation and being monitored, they added.

