Left Menu

Elephant in masth fatally gores mahout

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-01-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 15:34 IST
Elephant in masth fatally gores mahout
  • Country:
  • India

Coimbatore, Jan 16 (PTI): A tusker in masth gored its mahout to death in an elephant camp at Topslip near Pollachi in the district on Sunday.

The camp has a total of 27 elephants.

Suddenly, one of them - a 12-year-old tusker in masth - became aggressive and attacked its mahout Arumugham (45) when he tried to bring it under control, police said. A few officials of the Forest Department took an injured Arumugham to a hospital but he died on the way, the police said. Meanwhile, the tusker was put in isolation and being monitored, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022