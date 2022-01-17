Gehlot approves proposal to spend Rs 98.55 cr for minority welfare

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a revised proposal to spend Rs 98.55 crore in various schemes from a fund of Rs 100 crore set up for the inclusive development of the minority community in the state, officials said on Monday.

According to the proposal, Rs 50 lakh has been earmarked for the development of traditional skills of the people of the minority community, Rs 1.25 crore for assistance to minority craftsmen as well as marketing and promotion of their products, Rs 21.80 crore for the construction of an English medium residential school in Jaipur, Rs 2 crore for training of minorities youth in international languages to make them employable.

A total of Rs 5 crore will be spent for the construction of boundary walls in waqf land or graveyards, madrasas and schools on public land, it added.

Similarly, Rs 58 lakh will be spent for developing e-study rooms in 15 government minority hostels, Rs 44 crore for infrastructure development in minority-dominated settlements, Rs 5 crore for interest subsidy on loans under the Indira Gandhi Urban Credit Card Scheme, and for Maulana Azad University, Jodhpur, as per the proposal.

Approval has also been given to spend Rs 2 crore for the establishment of 'Shodh Peeth' for the upliftment of minorities, Rs15.42 crore for a solar pump grant scheme to minority farmers and Rs 1 crore for minority meritorious youth promotion scheme, an official statement said.

With this approval, the minority community will get better opportunities for skill development, educational activities and employment, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)