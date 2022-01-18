Left Menu

Maha: Boy dies after falling into 35-foot deep water tank in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-01-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 20:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 10-year-old boy died after falling into a water tank in Nalpada area of Thane city on Tuesday evening, a civic official said.

Civic officials had earlier said the boy had fallen into a well but later corrected themselves.

Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam told PTI Sahil Jaiswal fell into the water tank near Ashtavinayak ground at 5:55 pm, after which teams comprising police, fire brigade and RDMC personnel arrived at the spot to mount a rescue operation.

Balkum Fire Officer Pramod Kakliz said the boy was pulled out from the 35-foot deep water tank in ten minutes and was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Chitalsar police is probing the incident, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

