MP: 70 fall ill after having snacks from a vendor in two Gwalior villages

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 18-01-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 22:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Some 70 people who ate snacks from a vendor in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh fell ill in what an official said was a suspected case of food poisoning.

The people belong to Ummedgarh and Sekhra villages and they complained of vomiting and diarrhea on Monday night, said Chief Medical and Health Officer Bindu Singhal.

Health department teams have conducted check-ups and provided medicines to the affected people in the two villages, Singhal said, adding that it was a suspected case of food poisoning.

