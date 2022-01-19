Left Menu

Minimum temp rises slightly in many parts of Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-01-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 16:16 IST
Cold conditions prevailed in most parts of Rajasthan with Karauli recording a minimum temperature of 3.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night.

According to the Meteorological Department, a marginal increase in the minimum temperature was recorded in many parts of the state in the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday night, Amta recorded a minimum temperature of 4.1 degrees Celsius, followed by Chittorgarh 4.6 degrees C, Bundi and Fatehpur 4.9 degrees C each, Sawai Madhopur 5 degrees C, Bhilwara 5.6 degrees C, Sikar 5.8 degrees C and Sangaria 7.1 degrees Celsius.

The minimum night temperature in most parts of the state was around 10 degrees Celsius though it has registered a rise of a couple of notches compared to Monday night.

Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

