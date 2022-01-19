Maha: Two charred to death as truck carrying sulfur hits rickshaw and leads to fire
The two occupants of the rickshaw were charred to death and the deceased are being identified, he said.Both the vehicles were completely damaged in the incident, Patil added.On being informed, the police and the fire brigade personnel of the Ambarnath Municipal Council rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze, he said.
- Country:
- India
Two persons were charred to death after a truck carrying liquid sulfur met with an accident and hit an autorickshaw, which led to both the vehicles catching fire at Ambarnath township in Thane district of Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The accident occurred near a nullah in Ambarnath east area and the two deceased were occupants of the autorickshaw, they said.
''The truck was on its way from Ambarnath to Shil. Near the nullah, it developed some technical snag and started moving backwards due to the gradient. It crushed an autorickshaw on the way, due to which the fuel tank of the rickshaw exploded and led to a fire in both the vehicles,'' deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Balasaheb Patil said. Soon, the sulphur in the truck also caught fire. The two occupants of the rickshaw were charred to death and the deceased are being identified, he said.
Both the vehicles were completely damaged in the incident, Patil added.
On being informed, the police and the fire brigade personnel of the Ambarnath Municipal Council rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze, he said. A fire officer said that the incident took place shortly before 4 pm.
Police said that the bodies of the two victims were sent to a local government hospital for post-mortem.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- Maharashtra
- Balasaheb Patil
- Shil
- Patil
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Lokayukta says BMC delaying Bachchan bungalow wall razing citing lame excuses
Maharashtra minister Wadettiwar plans separate OBC front
Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde, Goregaon MLA test COVID positive
Bank of Maharashtra's gross advances rise to Rs 1.29 lakh cr at end of Dec 2021
Maharashtra reports 18,466 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours