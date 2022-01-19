PM Modi, Mauritian counterpart to jointly inaugurate India-assisted social housing units project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth will jointly inaugurate the India-assisted social housing units project in Mauritius virtually on Thursday, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The two dignitaries will also launch the Civil Service College and the 8MW Solar PV Farm projects in Mauritius that are being undertaken under India's development support. The two leaders will jointly inaugurate the India-assisted Social Housing Units project in Mauritius virtually on January 20, 2022, the MEA said in a statement.

An agreement on extending a USD 190 million Line of Credit (LoC) from India to Mauritius for the Metro Express Project and other infrastructure projects, and an MoU on the implementation of Small Development Projects, will also be exchanged, the statement said.

