PM, Jugnauth jointly inaugurate India-assisted social housing units project in Mauritius

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 17:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth on Thursday jointly inaugurated India-assisted social housing units project in Mauritius virtually.

They also launched the Civil Service College and the 8MW Solar PV Farm projects in Mauritius that are being undertaken under India's development support. An agreement on extending a USD 190 million Line of Credit from India to Mauritius for the Metro Express Project and other infrastructure projects, and an MoU on the implementation of small development projects was also exchanged during the event.

