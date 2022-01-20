PM, Jugnauth jointly inaugurate India-assisted social housing units project in Mauritius
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth on Thursday jointly inaugurated India-assisted social housing units project in Mauritius virtually.
They also launched the Civil Service College and the 8MW Solar PV Farm projects in Mauritius that are being undertaken under India's development support. An agreement on extending a USD 190 million Line of Credit from India to Mauritius for the Metro Express Project and other infrastructure projects, and an MoU on the implementation of small development projects was also exchanged during the event.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Ferozepur rally postponed: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
Whatever steps need to be taken, will be taken: Union minister Anurag Thakur on security breach during PM Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab.
President Ram Nath Kovind expresses concern over security breach during PM Narendra Modi's Punjab visit. PM to meet him: Govt sources.
Punjab government forms high-level committee to probe lapses during PM Narendra Modi's visit: Official spokesperson.
Messing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security is not a coincidence, it was a conspiracy to assassinate him: Union Minister Giriraj Singh