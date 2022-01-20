PM, Jugnauth jointly inaugurate, launch India-assisted projects in Mauritius

Cooperation between India and Mauritius, including in maritime security, has translated the vision of SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region - into action, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Modi made these remarks after he along with his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated India-assisted social housing units project in Mauritius virtually. They also launched the Civil Service College and the 8MW Solar PV Farm projects in Mauritius that are being undertaken under India's development support. An agreement on extending a USD 190 million Line of Credit from India to Mauritius for the Metro Express Project and other infrastructure projects, and an MoU on the implementation of small development projects were also exchanged during the event.

In his remarks, Modi recalled that it was in Mauritius, during his 2015 visit, that he had outlined India's maritime cooperation vision of SAGAR - 'Security and Growth for All in the Region'.

''I am glad that our bilateral cooperation, including in maritime security, has translated this vision into action,'' Modi said.

He underlined that India and Mauritius are united by history, ancestry, culture, language and the shared waters of the Indian Ocean.

''Today, our robust development partnership has emerged as a key pillar of our close ties,'' he said.

Jagnauth said that in order to pay gratitude for India's support to the metro express project, his government has decided to name one of the major metro stations as 'Mahatma Gandhi' station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)