Left Menu

Multiple-car crash as heavy snowfall closes Czech highway

A heavy snowstorm that hit the Czech Republic caused a multiple-car crash and completely shut down one of the major highways near the capital, Prague, on Thursday.Police said about 40 cars and trucks were involved in the pileup that took place 33 kilometers 20 miles southwest of the capital on the D5 highway.

PTI | Prague | Updated: 20-01-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 20:07 IST
Multiple-car crash as heavy snowfall closes Czech highway
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

A heavy snowstorm that hit the Czech Republic caused a multiple-car crash and completely shut down one of the major highways near the capital, Prague, on Thursday.

Police said about 40 cars and trucks were involved in the pileup that took place 33 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of the capital on the D5 highway. The D5 is one of the two key routes that link Prague with Germany. It will remain closed for hours.

The regional rescue service said at least six people were injured. Two of them were transported by helicopters to a hospital in Prague.

The Czech Hydro-meteorological Institute warned snowfall is expected across the Czech Republic on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022