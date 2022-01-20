Multiple-car crash as heavy snowfall closes Czech highway
A heavy snowstorm that hit the Czech Republic caused a multiple-car crash and completely shut down one of the major highways near the capital, Prague, on Thursday.Police said about 40 cars and trucks were involved in the pileup that took place 33 kilometers 20 miles southwest of the capital on the D5 highway.
- Country:
- Czech Republic
A heavy snowstorm that hit the Czech Republic caused a multiple-car crash and completely shut down one of the major highways near the capital, Prague, on Thursday.
Police said about 40 cars and trucks were involved in the pileup that took place 33 kilometers (20 miles) southwest of the capital on the D5 highway. The D5 is one of the two key routes that link Prague with Germany. It will remain closed for hours.
The regional rescue service said at least six people were injured. Two of them were transported by helicopters to a hospital in Prague.
The Czech Hydro-meteorological Institute warned snowfall is expected across the Czech Republic on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Czech
- Prague
- Germany
- Hydro-meteorological Institute
- Czech Republic
ALSO READ
Czech government braces for Omicron, cuts isolation period
Soccer-USWNT to open SheBelieves Cup against Czech Republic
Czechs shorten COVID isolation, quarantine, due to omicron
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Australia Border Force cancel Czech player Voracova's visa
WRAPUP 5-Djokovic joined by Czech player in Australian immigration hotel