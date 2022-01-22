Left Menu

Wildfire near California's Big Sur forces evacuations

Residents in the Big Sur area of California were told to evacuate from their homes due to a wildfire that began late Friday, officials said.Monterey County officials ordered the evacuations after the wildfire started in the Palo Colorado canyon and grew to more than 250 acres 101 hectares, news outlets reported.

PTI | Bigsur | Updated: 22-01-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 16:53 IST
Wildfire near California's Big Sur forces evacuations
Residents in the Big Sur area of California were told to evacuate from their homes due to a wildfire that began late Friday, officials said.

Monterey County officials ordered the evacuations after the wildfire started in the Palo Colorado canyon and grew to more than 250 acres (101 hectares), news outlets reported. The wildfire was being called the Colorado Fire.

Officials shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-By-The-Sea, according to local reports. The American Red Cross was setting up a shelter at a middle school.

A wind advisory had been issued in the Bay Area for Friday night through Saturday morning, though meteorologists said strong winds were most likely in higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service.

