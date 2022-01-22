Left Menu

22-01-2022
Part of under-construction bridge collapses in TN
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A portion of an under-construction bridge, which is a part of a four-lane highway project, collapsed near Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday. No casualties were reported.

A part of the flyover that is being built over the Kollidam river at Anaikkarai near the temple town of Kumbakonam collapsed, official sources here said.

The bridge is part of a four-lane highway project (Thanjavur-Cholapuram-Villupuram) being executed by the National Highways Authority of India.

