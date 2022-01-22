Left Menu

Delhi records highest rainfall for Jan in last 32 years; max temp dips to season's lowest

The maximum and minimum temperature are likely to settle around 16 and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively.Delhis air quality was recorded in the very poor category on Saturday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 22:27 IST
Delhi records highest rainfall for Jan in last 32 years; max temp dips to season's lowest
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi has recorded nearly 70 mm of rainfall in January this year, as on Saturday, the highest in the month in the last 32 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A senior IMD official said Delhi registered 69.8 mm of rainfall by 9.30 pm on Saturday.

It is the highest since January 1989 when the capital received 79.7 mm rainfall, he said.

According to the IMD, rain on Saturday brought down the maximum temperature to 14.7 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the average and also the lowest for the season so far.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which is considered the official marker for the city, had recorded 5 mm rainfall till 8 am on Saturday.

The minimum temperature settled at 11.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, the IMD said.

Widespread rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan from January 21 to January 23 due to a Western Disturbance, the IMD had said.

The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 84 per cent, the weather office said.

The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle for Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperature are likely to settle around 16 and 10 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in the ''very poor'' category on Saturday. The 24-hour air quality index (AQI) read 316 at 4 pm, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

The AQI of Faridabad (330) and Gurgaon (304) also recorded in the ''very poor'' category.

While the AQI of neighbouring Ghaziabad (287), Greater Noida (260) and Noida (277) recorded in '' poor'' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

Cadila re-appoints Sharvil P Patel as MD for another five-year term

 India
2
1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for severe wasting: UNICEF

1.5 million children in East, South Africa not receiving treatment for sever...

 Global
3
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back elections bill; Biden's immigration goals fade after setbacks at the U.S.-Mexico border and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Bipartisan U.S. Senate group discusses scaled-back...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022