Left Menu

Rains in Punjab, Haryana

PTI SUN DV DV

PTI | Ndjamena | Updated: 23-01-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 13:32 IST
Rains in Punjab, Haryana
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Punjab and Haryana even as the minimum temperature hovered above normal at most places in the two states, the weather office said on Sunday.

Several places in the states received rains in the past 24 hours and the showers continued at many places on Sunday.

Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Bathinda, Rupnagar, Mohali, Moga, Gurdaspur, Ambala, Hisar, Rohtak, Panchkula, Bhiwani, and Gurugram were some of the places which received rains.

The minimum temperature at most places in the two states stayed above normal.

Amritsar recorded a low of 10.6 degrees Celsius while Ludhiana's minimum settled at 11.2 degrees and Patiala recorded a low of 10.4 degrees Celsius.

Ferozepur registered a low of 11.4 deg C while Pathankot's minimum settled at 11.7 deg C.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 10.7 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 10.8 degrees while Hisar's minimum settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius.

Rohtak registered a low of 10.8 degrees while Gurugram's minimum settled at 10.5 degrees. Sirsa also registered a low of 10.5 degrees while Kurukshetra's low settled at 11.2 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States
4
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022