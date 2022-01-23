Left Menu

Research explores how walking pace affects heart

Postmenopausal women who report a faster walking pace had a lower risk of developing heart failure, a new study has found.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-01-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 17:26 IST
Research explores how walking pace affects heart
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Postmenopausal women who report a faster walking pace had a lower risk of developing heart failure, a new study has found. The study has been published in the 'Journal of the American Geriatrics Society'.

Among 25,183 women ages 50-79 years, there were 1,455 heart failure hospitalisation cases during a median follow-up of 16.9 years. Compared with women who walked at a casual pace, those who walked at an average pace or a fast pace had 27 per cent and 34 per cent lower risks of heart failure, respectively. Fast walking for less than 1 hour per week was associated with the same risk reduction of heart failure as average or casual walking for more than 2 hours per week.

"This study confirms other studies demonstrating the importance of walking speed on mortality and other cardiovascular outcomes," said senior author Charles B. Eaton, MD, MS, of the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University. "Given that limited time for exercise is frequently given as a barrier to regular physical activity, walking faster but for less time might provide similar health benefits as the recommended 150 minutes per week of moderate physical activity," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States
4
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022