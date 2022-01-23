Left Menu

At least 16 dead in fire at nightclub in Cameroon's capital

Reuters | Yaounde | Updated: 23-01-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 17:31 IST
At least 16 dead in fire at nightclub in Cameroon's capital
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cameroon

At least 16 people died and eight others were injured early on Sunday in a fire that engulfed an upmarket nightclub in Cameroon's capital Yaounde, the government said.

"The incident was caused by the explosion fireworks usually used in the nightclub," it said in a statement, adding that these had sparked a fire on the ceiling which caused further explosions and panic in the nightclub.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States
4
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022