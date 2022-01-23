At least 16 dead in fire at nightclub in Cameroon's capital
Reuters | Yaounde | Updated: 23-01-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 17:31 IST
- Country:
- Cameroon
At least 16 people died and eight others were injured early on Sunday in a fire that engulfed an upmarket nightclub in Cameroon's capital Yaounde, the government said.
"The incident was caused by the explosion fireworks usually used in the nightclub," it said in a statement, adding that these had sparked a fire on the ceiling which caused further explosions and panic in the nightclub.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement