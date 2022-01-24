2 leopards found dead in MP

Two adult leopards, including one suspected to have strayed from the Ranthambore National Park in neighbouring Rajasthan, were found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, forest officials said on Monday.

One of the carcasses was found floating in the Chambal river here on Sunday, while another one was spotted in Vijaypur range of the district, they said. Some villagers informed forest officials about the carcass found floating in the river near Unchakheda Ghat, forest range officer Ajay Vajpayee said.

Later, a team of forest personnel, including veterinarians, reached the spot, he said.

The feline apparently died about five days back, the official said, adding that there were no signs of poaching as the carcass did not have any injury marks and all the body parts were intact. After an autopsy, the carcass was disposed of as per guidelines and the viscera was sent to laboratories for an analysis, he said. The leopard was suspected to have strayed from the Ranthambore National Park, located about 25 km from the spot, he said.

In another case, the carcass of an adult leopard was found in Budhera beat of Vijaypur (East) range on Sunday evening, forest department's sub-divisional officer D N Pandey said.

The big cat was suspected to have died two-three days back, he said.

A sharp wooden piece was found pierced in the animal's body, but the exact cause of the death would be known after an autopsy, which will be conducted on Monday, he said.

