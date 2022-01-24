Left Menu

MP: Cold sets in, 18 of 33 weather observatories record low temperatures, says IMD

Bhopal experienced a cold day with maximum temperature of 19.1 degrees Celsius, which was 6 degrees Celsius below normal, and minimum temperature of 9.9 degrees Celsius. A severe cold day is when the normal maximum temperature drops by 6.5 degrees Celsius or below, Saha explained.The lowest minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Gwalior and Dhar.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 24-01-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 21:10 IST
MP: Cold sets in, 18 of 33 weather observatories record low temperatures, says IMD
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indore and Bhopal experienced cold weather on Monday, and 18 of the 33 weather observatories in Madhya Pradesh recorded minimum temperatures ranging from 6 degrees Celsius to 10 degrees Celsius, a senior IMD official said.

PK Saha, senior meteorologist with IMD's Bhopal office said Indore witnessed a ''severe cold day'' with the maximum temperature being 18 degrees Celsius, which is 9 degrees Celsius below normal, while the minimum temperature at 2 degrees Celsius below normal was 8.6 degrees Celsius.

"Eighteen out of 33 weather observatories operational in MP recorded minimum temperatures ranging from 6 degrees Celsius to 10 degrees Celsius on Monday. Bhopal experienced a cold day with maximum temperature of 19.1 degrees Celsius, which was 6 degrees Celsius below normal, and minimum temperature of 9.9 degrees Celsius. This is 1 degree Celsius below normal,'' he told PTI.

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Jabalpur was 19.7 degrees Celsius (-5) and 12.6 degrees Celsius (+2), while it was 19.6 degrees Celsius and 6.3 (-1) degrees Celsius in Gwalior, he informed.

Indore, Betul, Raisen Shajapur and Ujjain experienced a ''severe cold day'', while it was a ''cold day'' for Bhopal, Chhindwara, Guna, Ratlam, Khandwa, Khargone, Sagar and Tikamgarh.

As per the IMD, a ''cold day'' is one when the minimum temperature drops to 10 degrees Celsius or below and the normal maximum temperature dips by 4.5 degrees Celsius or below. A ''severe cold'' day is when the normal maximum temperature drops by 6.5 degrees Celsius or below, Saha explained.

''The lowest minimum temperature of 6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Gwalior and Dhar. Cold wave conditions might prevail in MP from Tuesday. The severe cold is due to the departure of a western disturbance. The cloud and light showers which protected MP from cold have mostly gone,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar system

Study provides new insights into seasons on a planet outside our solar syste...

 Canada
2
Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan culture

Expert draws parallels between China and Taliban as Xi destroying Tibetan cu...

 Tibet
3
Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s: Israel

Fourth COVID vaccine shot raises resistance to serious illness for over-60s:...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Australian Open exit; Soccer-Man City's winning streak is over, United break into top four and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Van Uytvanck tests positive for COVID after Aust...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022