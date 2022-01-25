Left Menu

At least 7 migrants on boat bound for Lampedusa die of hypothermia

The coastguard sighted the boat some 24 miles (50 kilometres) off the coast of Lampedusa overnight and found three bodies onboard, while another four people died shortly before docking into port, according to ANSA. Lampedusa Mayor Salvatore Martello confirmed the death toll, adding the vessel was carrying 280 migrants, mainly from Bangladesh and Egypt.

25-01-2022
At least 7 migrants on boat bound for Lampedusa die of hypothermia
At least seven migrants who were on a boat heading for the Mediterranean island of Lampedusa have died of hypothermia, Italy's ANSA news agency reported on Tuesday. The coastguard sighted the boat some 24 miles (50 kilometres) off the coast of Lampedusa overnight and found three bodies onboard, while another four people died shortly before docking into port, according to ANSA.

Lampedusa Mayor Salvatore Martello confirmed the death toll, adding the vessel was carrying 280 migrants, mainly from Bangladesh and Egypt. Italy, a major route into Europe for hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers and other migrants, has seen an increase in migrant boats in recent months.

As of Jan. 24, 1,751 migrants have disembarked in Italy's ports so far this year, according to government data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

