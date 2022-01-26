CM unveils Ambedkar's statue

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Wednesday unveiled a life-size statue of Dr. Ambedkar at Panneerselvam Park here through video mode.

The Chief Minister, speaking on the occasion, said the unveiling of the statue was much awaited and to give due respect to the Dalit leader, the statue has been installed.

At the park, already there are statues of former Chief Ministers C.N. Annadurai, M. Karunanidhi, MGR and J. Jayalalithaa, and EVR Periyar. S. Muthusamy, Minister for Tamilnadu Housing and Urban Development, was also present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)