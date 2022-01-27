Left Menu

Malawi president rejigs cabinet after corruption scandals

Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed several new ministers in a rejigged cabinet, a statement from his office showed, after the old cabinet was dissolved over corruption scandals. The disaster department said the death toll from the storm, which made landfall in Mozambique on Monday before moving inland, had risen from four to 11 and that more than 200,000 people had been affected.

Reuters | Blantyre | Updated: 27-01-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 27-01-2022 12:46 IST
Lazarus Chakwera Image Credit: Wikimedia
Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed several new ministers in a rejigged cabinet, a statement from his office showed, after the old cabinet was dissolved over corruption scandals. Chakwera dissolved his entire cabinet this week, saying some ministers, as well as other public officials, had to account for graft accusations made against them.

In the new cabinet of the southern African country Samuel Kawale was made lands minister, Vera Kamtukule labor minister, and Mark Phiri trade and industry minister. Abida Mia was given the water and sanitation portfolio. Chakwera's office said more appointments would be made soon.

In a separate statement, Chakwera declared a state of disaster over tropical storm Ana, which caused heavy rains and flooding in the south of the country and triggered major power cuts. The disaster department said the death toll from the storm, which made landfall in Mozambique on Monday before moving inland, had risen from four to 11 and that more than 200,000 people had been affected. In Mozambique, the death toll rose from eight to 18 people, according to the country's disaster institute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

