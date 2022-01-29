Odd News Roundup: Lithuania delivers letters 50 years after they were posted; South Africa dog hotel offers 'six star' canine luxury and more
South Africa dog hotel offers 'six star' canine luxury

Five stars is usually the most a luxury hotel can get, but one in Cape Town gives its canine guests such a pampering its owners say it deserves six.

Lithuania delivers letters 50 years after they were posted

"I thought that someone was pranking me", said Genovefa Klonovska after being handed the letter, which included a handmade coloured rose and two paper dolls.
Five stars is usually the most a luxury hotel can get, but one in Cape Town gives its canine guests such a pampering its owners say it deserves six. The city's Superwoof Dog Hotel provides the pooches of well-to-do South Africans with the kind of treatment many humans in poverty-stricken South Africa could only dream of.
Cuban children with disabilities pet jaguars and snakes for therapy
Baby jaguars and an intricately colored endemic boa known as the 'maja' are among the exotic animals at Cuba's national zoo that parents and teachers say provide unusually effective therapy to children with special needs. Children pet the jaguars and play with their paws, stroke the cool, moist skin of snakes and give milk to a zebu cow as part of a program aimed at helping those with special needs overcome fears, zookeepers said.
A letter written to a 12-year old girl in Lithuania was delivered in December, almost 51 years after it was sent by a pen pal in Poland. "I thought that someone was pranking me", said Genovefa Klonovska after being handed the letter, which included a handmade coloured rose and two paper dolls.
