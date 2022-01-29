Left Menu

Fire breaks out in Mumbai building; no casualty

A fire broke out in a four-storey building located in the thickly-populated Bhendi Bazar area of south Mumbai on Saturday but no casualty was reported, an official said. Bhendi Bazaar is a market area between Mohammed Ali Road and Khetwadi.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 20:34 IST
A fire broke out in a four-storey building located in the thickly-populated Bhendi Bazar area of south Mumbai on Saturday but no casualty was reported, an official said. Fire Brigade personnel rushed out at least 50 residents to safety after the blaze erupted in the metre box of the building, located on the Duncan Road, due to a short circuit around 3 PM, he said. The fire was extinguished after an hour, he added. Bhendi Bazaar is a market area between Mohammed Ali Road and Khetwadi. The bazaar is popular for shopping, mainly antique and hardware items. Crawford Market (Phule Market), Chor Bazaar, Nul Bazaar, and other smaller markets are located around the Bhendi Bazar.

