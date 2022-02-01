Fire at a fertilizer plant in North Carolina may cause an explosion, area evacuated

Ablaze at a fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem, North Carolina has forced an evacuation of about 6,500 residents due to the possibility of a large explosion, officials said on Tuesday. Local media reported that the fire started Monday night at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant on North Cherry Street and there is the potential for a large explosion of ammonium nitrate.

"Please evacuate the one-mile radius around 4440 North Cherry Street. Plan to be away from your home for up to 48 hours," city officials said in a tweet https://twitter.com/CityofWS/status/1488364318915801093?s=20&t=TVRE7RwMzLy03FHLmUB97g. No injuries have been reported so far, as per the local media reports.

