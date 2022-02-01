Left Menu

Fire at a fertilizer plant in North Carolina may cause an explosion, area evacuated

Local media reported that the fire started Monday night at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant on North Cherry Street and there is the potential for a large explosion of ammonium nitrate. "Please evacuate the one mile radius around 4440 North Cherry Street. Plan to be away from your home for up to 48 hours," city officials said in a tweet https://twitter.com/CityofWS/status/1488364318915801093?s=20&t=TVRE7RwMzLy03FHLmUB97g.

Reuters | North Carolina | Updated: 01-02-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 14:42 IST
Fire at a fertilizer plant in North Carolina may cause an explosion, area evacuated
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Ablaze at a fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem, North Carolina has forced an evacuation of about 6,500 residents due to the possibility of a large explosion, officials said on Tuesday. Local media reported that the fire started Monday night at the Weaver Fertilizer Plant on North Cherry Street and there is the potential for a large explosion of ammonium nitrate.

"Please evacuate the one-mile radius around 4440 North Cherry Street. Plan to be away from your home for up to 48 hours," city officials said in a tweet https://twitter.com/CityofWS/status/1488364318915801093?s=20&t=TVRE7RwMzLy03FHLmUB97g. No injuries have been reported so far, as per the local media reports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022