Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Merizo Village, Guam – USGS
Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2022 02:27 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 02:24 IST
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Merizo Village, Guam, on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The quake was at a depth of 178 km (111 miles), USGS said.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
