Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Merizo Village, Guam – USGS

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Merizo Village, Guam, on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The quake was at a depth of 178 km (111 miles), USGS said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the earthquake.

