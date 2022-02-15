NFL-Super Bowl betting at Nevada sportsbooks sets record
The total amount of bets placed in Nevada sportsbooks on this year's Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals set a record, the Nevada Gaming Control Board said on Monday. A total of $179.8 million was wagered across Nevada's 179 sportsbooks, up 32% from the $136.1 million wagered on last year's Super Bowl and 13% above the previous record of $158.6 million set in 2018, according to unaudited figures.
Nevada sportsbooks kept a combined $15.4 million from Super Bowl bets for a hold percentage of 8.6% compared with last year when they kept $12.5 million, or 9.2% of the bets. The win total is the third highest on record since the Nevada Gaming Control Board started tracking such wagers in 1990, trailing only the $19.7 million total set in 2014 and $18.8 million set two years ago.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes, including the game-winner to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp with 85 seconds left en route to a 23-20 victory in Sunday's NFL championship game.
