Rural Nevada Rattled by Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck rural Nevada east of Carson City, according to the US Geological Survey. The quake hit at approximately 6:30 p.m. and was centered 20.7 kilometers from Silver Springs at a depth of 5 kilometers.

Video footage from Fallon depicted grocery store aisles strewn with shattered glass and scattered food. Trina Enloe, a local resident, reported hearing the approaching rumble while sitting at home with her daughter. The shaking lasted around a minute, overturning some candle holders, though no major damage was visible.

The USGS noted strong to very strong shaking was felt in nearby communities, with reports of light to moderate damage, but no significant structural impacts were identified.