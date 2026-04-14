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Rural Nevada Rattled by Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake rattled a rural area in Nevada, east of Carson City, causing minor damage in local communities. Residents experienced strong shaking, though no major structural damage was reported. The quake was centered near Silver Springs, with video evidence showing disrupted grocery store aisles in Fallon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 12:46 IST
Rural Nevada Rattled by Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake
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A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck rural Nevada east of Carson City, according to the US Geological Survey. The quake hit at approximately 6:30 p.m. and was centered 20.7 kilometers from Silver Springs at a depth of 5 kilometers.

Video footage from Fallon depicted grocery store aisles strewn with shattered glass and scattered food. Trina Enloe, a local resident, reported hearing the approaching rumble while sitting at home with her daughter. The shaking lasted around a minute, overturning some candle holders, though no major damage was visible.

The USGS noted strong to very strong shaking was felt in nearby communities, with reports of light to moderate damage, but no significant structural impacts were identified.

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