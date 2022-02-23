Another Rishiganga tragedy victim's  body found 

A year after the disaster struck, body of yet another Rishiganga tragedy victim has been recovered from a tunnel at the NTPC's hydel project site in Tapovan, an official said on Wednesday. The body was found Tuesday during cleaning of the debris inside the tunnel at the Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project, an official at Tapovan said.

Last year on February 7, a glacial burst had flooded the Rishiganga River causing extensive damage to the hydel projects in the region.

The body that was recovered was of a 25-year-old Deepak Tamta, a resident of Ravigram near Joshimath in Chamoli district, the official said.

A total of 140 people had gone missing at Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project site in the calamitous incident.

Bodies of 37 people have been found so far and 103 are still missing. Bodies were found in the tunnel on February 15 and February 21 also.

Altogether, over 200 people from Rishiganga project site at Raini and Tapovan-Vishnugad project site at Tapovan had gone missing in the tragedy. In all, bodies of more than 80 victims have been found.

