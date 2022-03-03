Left Menu

Three women buried alive as rubble falls over them

Three women were buried alive in the Ghansali area of Tehri district on Thursday evening when rubble from the hillside fell over them following a landslip.The mishap occurred around 4 pm near Chirbitiya, Ghansali SDM K N Goswami said. Chirbitiya is located on the borders of Tehri and Rudraprayag districts.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-03-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 23:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three women were buried alive in the Ghansali area of Tehri district on Thursday evening when rubble from the hillside fell over them following a landslip.

The mishap occurred around 4 pm near Chirbitiya, Ghansali SDM K N Goswami said. All of them suffocated to death on the spot, he said, adding that the bodies have been recovered. The dead have been identified as Mala Devi (52), Sona Devi (48) and Asha Devi (40), all residents of Luthiyag village in Rudraprayag district. Chirbitiya is located on the borders of Tehri and Rudraprayag districts.

