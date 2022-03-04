Left Menu

Artemis I mission: NASA wants to fly your name around the Moon

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 04-03-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 12:53 IST
Image Credit: NASA
NASA is inviting you to put your name in a flash drive that will fly aboard Artemis I, the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to build a long-term human presence at the Moon and beyond.

To add your name to the upcoming Artemis I mission, visit the official NASA website and tap the "Get Boarding Pass Button" and then follow the on-screen instructions.

During Artemis I, the Orion spacecraft will venture thousands of miles beyond the moon over the course of about a four to six-week mission. Orion will launch on the Space Launch System (SLS), the most powerful rocket in the world, from NASA's modernized Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The uncrewed flight will pave the way toward landing the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon. Orion will launch on the Space Launch System (SLS), the most powerful rocket in the world, from Launch Complex 39B at NASA's modernized spaceport at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Teams are currently inspecting each piece of the rocket and spacecraft, including physically entering different components of SLS and, step-by-step, making sure SLS and Orion are ready for the trip to the launchpad. The SLS rocket will roll out to the launchpad for the wet dress rehearsal test approximately two weeks after it arrives at 39B on March 18, 2022.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

