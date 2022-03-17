Left Menu

Thirty crew from sunken UAE ship awaiting rescue near Iranian coast

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 17-03-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 13:57 IST
Representative Image
A United Arab Emirates ship transporting cars sank 30 miles from Iran's Assaluyeh port, the country's official IRNA news agency said on Thursday.

The news agency added the ship's 30 crew were in the water with life vests and awaiting rescue by an Iranian ship. Strong winds have caused storms in the Gulf and disrupted the movement of vessels and maritime activity, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said.

