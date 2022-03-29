SC-appointed panel inspects Corbett, Rajaji buffer zones; takes note of illegal constructions

The Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) on Tuesday inspected the buffer zones of the Rajaji and Corbett Tiger reserves in Uttarakhand and took note of the structures built there in violation of the norms.

The CEC had also conducted a site inspection of the under-construction Chillarkhal-Laldhang motorway in Lansdowne Forest Division Laldhang Range, located in the buffer zone of Rajaji National Park, on Monday.

During the inspection, the team raised questions on the design of the bridges of Chamaria Bridge, Mehli Sot, Sigdi Sot which are corridors for movement of wildlife.

A petition had earlier been filed in the Supreme Court on behalf of Delhi High Court lawyer Gaurav Kumar Bansal in the matter of strengthening of Kotdwar-Chillarkhal-Laldhang motor road and Tiger Safari under construction in Pakhro range of Kalagarh Forest Division of Corbett National Park.

In this regard, on behalf of the Supreme Court, a three-member CEC was constituted under the chairmanship of PV Jai Krishna which conducted a two-day spot inspection of Corbett and Rajaji buffer zones following complaints about illegal constructions carried out there.

On Monday, committee chairman VP Jai Krishna, member Amarnath Shetty and another member Mahendra Vyas inspected the Chillarkhal-Laldhang motorway. The team examined the paperwork and took cognisance of the violation of the parameters related to the strengthening of the road and the movement of wildlife.

The team described all the incomplete and completed bridges on the road as a ''hindrance in the movement of wildlife''.

The team on Tuesday registered irregularities in the under-construction museum, guest house and children's park located at Sneh near the check-post of Pakhro range of Kalagarh Forest Division of Corbett National Park.

