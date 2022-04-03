Left Menu

Punjab Kings post 180-8 against Chennai Super Kings in IPL

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 21:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Kings posted a sub-par 180 for 8 against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match here on Sunday.

Liam Livingstone smashed 60 off 32 balls, while Shikhar Dhawan (33) and Jitesh Sharma (26) chipped in with useful contributions but CSK bowlers pulled things back at the death overs.

For CSK, Chris Jordon (2/23) Mukesh Choudhary (1/52), Dwayne Bravo (1/32), Ravindra Jadeja (1/34) and Dwaine Pretorius (2/30) were among wickets.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings: 180 for 8 in 20 overs (Liam Livingstone 60; Chris Jordon 2/23, Dwaine Pretorius 2/30) vs CSK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

