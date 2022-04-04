Another police officer dies in drunk driving incident in Texas: Officials

A police officer died after her patrol car was hit by a vehicle driven by a drunk driver southwest of Houston, authorities said.

According to the authorities, Harris County Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis (32) was pulled over on the side of the Beltway after responding to the call of a suspected drunk driver around 6 pm Saturday. The deputy constable was waiting to intercept the vehicle when the crash happened.

The drunk driver veered and struck Chavis’ vehicle and pushed it down the beltway when the vehicle ignited, they said.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Adolfo Serrano, was travelling westbound on the Beltway when he struck the back of Chavis' patrol unit, causing her vehicle to go up in flames.

The deputy constable died on the spot, while Serrano was taken into custody.

“Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis paid the ultimate sacrifice. She died yesterday in the line of duty, after being struck by a suspected drunk driver. It saddens me to know how her life was senselessly cut short,” Ed Gonzalez, Harris County Sheriff said.

Chavis was a retired Army veteran prior to joining the department.

She leaves behind her husband and a 4-year-old son. She is also survived by her 11-year-old nephew whom the couple was raising. PTI SHK SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)