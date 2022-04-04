Centre approves 27 road projects worth Rs 553 crore in Arunachal

The Centre has approved 27 road projects worth Rs 553 crore in Arunachal Pradesh, officials said here on Monday.

The projects were approved under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), aimed at improving road connectivity in the frontier state, they said, quoting a letter by Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju.

''As you are aware, infrastructure development has been at the core of the government's efforts to fuel economic growth. In our pursuit towards this mission, my ministry has undertaken construction of a number of highway projects with enhanced focus on providing better connectivity to remote areas in the North Eastern Region,'' the letter said.

''In this connection, I am happy to share with you, your request along with the proposals received from state government regarding development and construction of 27 roadways in your state has been approved under CRIF with an allocation of Rs 553.48 crore,'' it added.

The projects include the construction of a 14-km road from Boa Sango to Neomi in Kra Daadi district, extension and improvement of a road from Seram to Bijari in East Siang district and construction of a road in Mechuka township in Shi-Yomi district, officials said.

