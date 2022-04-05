Left Menu

Australian police recover bodies of British father and son killed in landslide

Australian police on Tuesday recovered the bodies of a British national and his nine-year-old son killed in a landslide on a hiking trail in the Blue Mountains national park near Sydney. The British Consulate is assisting. The Blue Mountains get about 4 million tourists a year, the most of any national park in Australia.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 05-04-2022 08:47 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 08:47 IST
Australian police recover bodies of British father and son killed in landslide
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian police on Tuesday recovered the bodies of a British national and his nine-year-old son killed in a landslide on a hiking trail in the Blue Mountains national park near Sydney. A 50-year-old woman and a boy aged 14 remained in critical condition after surgery, while a 15-year-old girl is in hospital under observation, New South Wales state police said.

The family of five, holidaying in Australia, were bushwalking at Wentworth Falls on Monday afternoon when four of them were hit by falling rocks, killing two. Rescuers took more than an hour to reach the site and a helicopter was used to retrieve the bodies, media reported. The British Consulate is assisting.

The Blue Mountains get about 4 million tourists a year, the most of any national park in Australia. Australia's east has been lashed by heavy rains triggering flash flooding and mudslides, with Sydney recording its wettest March on record.

The walking track, which has been closed until further notice, was given a routine inspection a few days ago, New South Wales National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) said in a statement. "Unfortunately, it is not possible to predict and eliminate all natural risks such as rockslides, which can occasionally occur around the state," a NPWS spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
2
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022