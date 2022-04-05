Two killed as beam of under-construction house collapses

Two persons met with a tragic end after the concrete beam of an under-construction house collapsed over them in this north Kerala district on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at Chathothukulam near Chakkarakkal here.

One of the deceased was identified as Krishnan (59), the owner of the newly built house and the other was a construction worker, whose details were being collected, police said.

The tragedy happened when the concrete beam suddenly fell off from the first floor of the two-storey building and collapsed over the duo crushing them fatally, they said quoting eye-witnesses.

The other details could be ascertained only after getting the post-mortem report, police added.

