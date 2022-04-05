Left Menu

Two killed as beam of under-construction house collapses

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-04-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 17:16 IST
Two killed as beam of under-construction house collapses
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(wall collapse)
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons met with a tragic end after the concrete beam of an under-construction house collapsed over them in this north Kerala district on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at Chathothukulam near Chakkarakkal here.

One of the deceased was identified as Krishnan (59), the owner of the newly built house and the other was a construction worker, whose details were being collected, police said.

The tragedy happened when the concrete beam suddenly fell off from the first floor of the two-storey building and collapsed over the duo crushing them fatally, they said quoting eye-witnesses.

The other details could be ascertained only after getting the post-mortem report, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
2
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
3
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
4
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022