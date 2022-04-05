Amazon secures 83 launches from three space companies for Project Kuiper

Amazon has signed agreements with three commercial space companies to provide heavy-lift launch services for Project Kuiper, the company's initiative to provide fast, affordable broadband to unserved and underserved communities around the world using a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO).

The three agreements include 38 launches on United Launch Alliance's Vulcan Centaur rocket, 18 launches on Arianespace's Ariane 6, and 12 launches on Blue Origin's New Glenn, with options for 15 additional launches, totalling up to 83 launches over a five-year period.

The agreements are in addition to the existing deal for nine launches on Atlas V vehicles from ULA and two RS1 launches from ABL Space Systems.

"Project Kuiper will provide fast, affordable broadband to tens of millions of customers in unserved and underserved communities around the world. These launch agreements reflect our incredible commitment and belief in Project Kuiper, and we're proud to be working with such an impressive lineup of partners to deliver on our mission," said Dave Limp, Senior Vice President for Amazon Devices & Services.

The program will leverage Amazon's global logistics and operations footprint, as well as Amazon Web Services (AWS) networking and infrastructure, to serve a diverse, global customer base.

Amazon says the new agreements will drive innovation and job creation, supporting thousands of suppliers and highly skilled jobs in 49 states across the United States and 13 European countries.

The e-commerce giant is also working with Beyond Gravity to build low-cost, scalable satellite dispensers that will help deploy the Project Kuiper constellation.

"We're honoured to support Amazon's ambitious mission to provide reliable, affordable broadband to unserved and underserved communities around the world through New Glenn and our BE-4 engines. We also congratulate our partner, United Launch Alliance. We're proud to build American-made engines for ULA's Vulcan Centaur," said Jarrett Jones, Senior Vice President, New Glenn, Blue Origin.