Max temp in Delhi settles at 38.7 deg C

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 38.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to official data.

The relative humidity at 8:30 AM stood at 46 per cent and reduced to 16 per cent by 5:30 PM, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department.

On Monday as well, the Safdarjung Observatory had recorded a low of 19 degrees Celsius and a high of 38.1 degrees Celsius.

The minimum and maximum temperature on Wednesday are likely to settle at 19 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to IMD data.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'poor' category (reading 228) in late evening, data from the CPCB showed around 9:45 PM.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)