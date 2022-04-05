Left Menu

Max temp in Delhi settles at 38.7 deg C

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 22:26 IST
Max temp in Delhi settles at 38.7 deg C
  • Country:
  • India

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 38.7 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to official data.

The relative humidity at 8:30 AM stood at 46 per cent and reduced to 16 per cent by 5:30 PM, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department.

On Monday as well, the Safdarjung Observatory had recorded a low of 19 degrees Celsius and a high of 38.1 degrees Celsius.

The minimum and maximum temperature on Wednesday are likely to settle at 19 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to IMD data.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the 'poor' category (reading 228) in late evening, data from the CPCB showed around 9:45 PM.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India
2
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
3
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022