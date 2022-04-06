14 quintals of adulterated food items seized by Punjab health dept teams
Besides, the inter-district teams of the health department have also collected 110 samples of milk, cheese, khoya, powdered milk, ghee and other food items in 13 districts in two days, which were being sent to the state food lab for testing, according to an official release.Singla said complaints were pouring in regarding the supply of substandard cheese in Mohali and acting on a tip off, a team set up check posts in different areas.
Fourteen quintals of adulterated food items were seized by the health department teams in Punjab, officials said on Wednesday.
Punjab Health Minister Dr. Vijay Singla said the teams seized 7.80 quintals of spurious cheese in Mohali district and 6.20 quintals in Samana town of Patiala district. Besides, the inter-district teams of the health department have also collected 110 samples of milk, cheese, 'khoya', powdered milk, 'ghee' and other food items in 13 districts in two days, which were being sent to the state food lab for testing, according to an official release.
Singla said complaints were pouring in regarding the supply of substandard cheese in Mohali and acting on a tip off, a team set up check posts in different areas. The stock of cheese was seized after taking samples from the vehicle which was carrying it for supply. The team also raided a cheese making unit. Apart from this, the team also collected eight more samples of milk products and sweets with artificial colours from different factories in Mohali, it said.
''No one will be allowed to play havoc with the health of the people of the state by selling adulterated or spurious food products'', said the minister.
The Punjab government has adopted zero tolerance towards adulteration of food items in the state, said the minister.
