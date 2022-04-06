IPL Scoreboard: KKR vs MI

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians here on Wednesday. Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma c Billings b Yadav 3 Ishan Kishan c Iyer b Cummins 14 Dewald Brevis st Billings b Varun 29 Suryakumar Yadav c Billings b Cummins 52 Tilak Varma not out 38 Kieron Pollard not out 22 Extras: (LB-2, W-1) 3 Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 161 Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-45, 3-55, 4-138 Bowling: Umesh Yadav 4-0-25-1, Rasikh Salam 3-0-18-0, Pat Cummins 4-0-49-2 Sunil Narine 4-0-26-0, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-32-1, Andre Russell 1-0-9-0. MORE PTI SSC SSC SSC

