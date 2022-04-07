Gujarat in grip of heatwave; mercury rises to 45 degrees C at Kandla airport
- Country:
- India
With most parts of Gujarat reeling under a heatwave, the Kandla airport in the Kutch district registered the highest temperature of 45 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the Meteorological Centre said here.
Several other cities registered maximum temperatures above 40 degrees, including Surendranagar (44.4 degrees Celsius), Bhuj (43.4), Keshod (43.7), Amreli (43.4), Deesa (43.4), Ahmedabad (43.2), Rajkot (43.1) and Gandhinagar (43).
The heatwave conditions would prevail till April 9 in different parts of the state including Kutch, Banaskantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Patan, Porbandar, Rajkot, Surendranagar and Amreli, Met officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train a vanity project of govt: Derek O'Brien
Gujarat: Amit Shah inaugurates Audiology College at hospital in Ahmedabad
Hunt on for man suspected of killing wife, 3 other family members in Ahmedabad
First Yogasana senior national championship starts in Ahmedabad
Two children among 4 found dead inside locked house in Ahmedabad