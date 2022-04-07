Gujarat in grip of heatwave; mercury rises to 45 degrees C at Kandla airport

Left Menu

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-04-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 21:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
With most parts of Gujarat reeling under a heatwave, the Kandla airport in the Kutch district registered the highest temperature of 45 degrees Celsius on Thursday, the Meteorological Centre said here.

Several other cities registered maximum temperatures above 40 degrees, including Surendranagar (44.4 degrees Celsius), Bhuj (43.4), Keshod (43.7), Amreli (43.4), Deesa (43.4), Ahmedabad (43.2), Rajkot (43.1) and Gandhinagar (43).

The heatwave conditions would prevail till April 9 in different parts of the state including Kutch, Banaskantha, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Patan, Porbandar, Rajkot, Surendranagar and Amreli, Met officials said.

